Corinthians tries to hire Michael, ex-Flamengo and Goiás, but sees the deal as difficult | Corinthians

In search of a replacement for Willian, Corinthians is interested in hiring striker Michael, formerly of Flamengo and currently at Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia.

However, both on the side of the club and on the part of the player’s staff, the transfer is seen as difficult to happen. That’s because Al-Hilal paid about R$45.5 million for Michael at the beginning of the year and would not like to lend him at this time.

In addition, the striker has a salary considered high for the standard of Brazilian football, and Corinthians has a short deadline to close the operation. The transfer window ends on Monday.

It is in Timão’s favor that Michael is unhappy in Saudi Arabia and wants to return to Brazil. He recently lost both his mother and grandmother, which increased his desire to get closer to his family.

Aware that this hiring is not easy, Corinthians’ board is looking for alternatives in the market. Coach Vítor Pereira wants to have a fast winger, who will help in the defensive recovery.

Although it focuses efforts on hiring a replacement for Willian, the alvinegra dome admits the possibility of being left without replacement for the departure of shirt 10.

In addition to the short term, there is difficulty in finding economically viable athletes who have not played seven matches in the Brasileirão – in the Copa do Brasil registration is already closed.

In addition to Willian, Corinthians recently lost Gustavo Mantuan, who was involved in the negotiation with Zenit, from Russia, for the hiring of Yuri Alberto.

Currently, coach Vítor Pereira’s main options for the sector are Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes, in addition to young Giovane, who can play centrally or at the wing. Recently, the Portuguese also selected the most advanced left-back Lucas Piton.

An alternative could be midfielder Mateus Vital, who returned on loan from Panathinaikos, from Greece. However, initially he is not in the plans of coach Vítor Pereira, who even climbed to the right side during training.

