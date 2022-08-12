Corinthians tries to sign Michael, a former Flamengo striker; know more

With the termination of midfielder Willian agreed since Wednesday, Corinthians is already moving to seek new reinforcements in the market. One of the attempts is the former Flamengo striker, Michael, who now defends Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia.

The information about the negotiations was initially disclosed by the idol Vampeta and confirmed by the my wheel. As found by the report, the club and the athlete have conversations for the player to come to Parque São Jorge. Despite the attempt, the agreements have not yet been finalized between the parties.

The main obstacle is to obtain the amount requested by the Arab club. Al-Hilal’s initial financial desire is between R$20 and R$30 million for the definitive acquisition of Michael.

In this context, a loan of the player to Corinthians would be a viable solution for Timão. The condition of loaning the player, however, is not being well accepted by the Arab club at first.

Currently, Michael is 26 years old. At Al-Hilal, the athlete has 20 games, three goals and four assists. For Flamengo, there were 105 games and 23 goals scored, in addition to 14 assists made.

It is worth remembering that Michael was already a desire of Corinthians between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. The Parque São Jorge club tried to hire the player when he was featured in Goiás offering 5 million euros (about R$ 22 million at the time price) for 50% of the athlete’s rights.

At the time, Goiás said they would not trade Michael for less than R$50 million. The long soap opera about the player’s hiring made the fans create a campaign for the athlete not to come. In this situation, Flamengo ended up closing with the player.

