Corinthians vs Palmeiras; predictions of the clash between first and second place

On the one hand, Corinthians still gathers the pieces of the elimination for Flamengo in Libertadores, on the other, the Palmeiras celebrate the epic victory against Atlético-MG

Corinthians vs Palmeiras. Separated by six points on the Brasileirão leaderboard, the Neo Química Arena will be the stage for the São Paulo Derby valid for the 22nd round of the national championship. This game will take place on Saturday (13), at 7 pm, and will bring together players who gather the pieces of an elimination in Libertadores (Corinthians), against athletes who disputed and won an epic battle in the same competition (Palmeiras).

On betting sites like Betfair, Palmeiras has a small advantage. Abel Ferreira’s men were too brave in the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Atlético-MG. Even with two players less, the team took the game to penalties and managed to advance in the dispute. In the Brasileirão, the team is in the lead, with 45 points in 21 games, having won all the last five matches.

Corinthians, on the other hand, is going through a complicated phase. The elimination with two defeats in the quarterfinals of Libertadores for Flamengo contributed a lot to a heavy atmosphere in alvinegro. The team also has to reverse a disadvantage in the Copa do Brasil, as they lost the first game of the quarterfinals to Atlético-GO 2-0. In the Brasileirão, Vítor Pereira’s men are in second place with 39 points in 21 games and in the last round they tied with Avaí by 1 to 1.

The Corinthians situation is even more complicated because one of the team’s stars, midfielder William, may be leaving for English football. However, the coach must have maximum strength for this game, just without Maycon and Paulinho who are still injured. At Palmeiras there is a lot of doubt about the presence, or not, of the holders in Derby. The match against Atlético-MG was very exhausting and Abel may decide to spare some athletes.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras: How much do betting sites pay?

A victory for Corinthians is at odds of @3.25 on betting sites such as Betfair, while a triumph for Palmeiras yields a stake of @2.3. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @3.0.