Cruzeiro has five highlights in the selection of the 23rd round of Serie B

With a 2-1 victory over Londrina, last Tuesday (8/9), at Estdio do Café, in Paraná, Cruzeiro scored five highlights in the selection of the 23rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Popular voting is done on the tournament’s official Twitter profile.
Among those chosen by Raposa for the dynamics on social networks, are defender Lucas Oliveira; left-back Matheus Bidu; midfielder Filipe Machado; attacking midfielder Bruno Rodrigues; and striker Rodolfo.
With the victory away from home, Cruzeiro isolated itself even more in the leadership of the national competition, now with 52 points – nine more than the vice-leader Grmio and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4.
23rd round squad
Gabriel Batista (Sampaio Corra); Matheusinho (Sampaio Corra); Bruno Alves (Grmio), Lucas Oliveira (Cruzeiro) and Matheus Bidu (Cruzeiro); Machado (Cruzeiro), Villasanti (Grmio), Campaz (Grmio) and Bruno Rodrigues (Cruzeiro); Diego Souza (Grmio) and Rodolfo (Cruzeiro). Coach: Roger Machado (Grmio).
Match results of the 23rd round
- Guild 5 x 1 Worker
- Ituano 4 x 1 Sport
- CSA 1 x 0 Brusque
- Ponte Preta 3 x 1 Vasco
- London 1 x 2 Cruise
- Sampaio Run 2 x 0 Bahia
- Tombense 0 x 0 Vila Nova
- Nutico 2 x 1 CRB
- Chapecoense 2 x 2 Novorizontino
- Cricima 0 x 0 Guarani