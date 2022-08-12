Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense: probable lineups for Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro ended the preparation for the game with Chape this Friday morning (12/8)

With a training session this Friday morning (8/12), at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Chapecoense. The match valid for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will be played at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, this Saturday (13/8), at 16:30.

The other news in the list of players called up for the game are on account of the returns of midfielder Willian Oliveira and striker Rafael Silva. The two players missed the last celestial engagements due to a dislocated right shoulder and an injury to the right thigh, respectively.

On the other hand, the absences were due to the right-back Geovane Jesus (injury to the right thigh) and the versatile Leonardo Pais (injury to the right foot). Although he has already returned to physical activities after dislocating his right shoulder, striker Stnio was preserved.

New heavenly reinforcement for the rest of the season, forward Lincoln has not yet been registered with the IDB and, therefore, did not travel with the delegation to Brasilia.

Probable Cruzeiro team

The tendency is for Pezzolano to change the team that took the field in the 2-1 victory against Londrina, especially for physical reasons. New signing Wesley Gasolina should take Daniel Jnior’s spot on the right wing; Willian Oliveira is another one who is vying for a spot; in attack, striker Edu can return in place of Luvannor.

Therefore, Cruzeiro should play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Daniel Jnior), Machado (Willian Oliveira), Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Chay and Luvannor (Edu).

Possible Chapecoense team

photo: Julia Galvo/Chapecoense Victor Ramos is suspended for the third yellow card against Cruzeiro

Chapecoense have to deal with a lot of embezzlement against Cruzeiro. Coach Marcelo Cabo will not be able to count on defender Victor Ramos, right-back Malton and forward Perotti.

Victor Ramos is suspended for the third yellow card. Perotti felt discomfort in his thigh and was spared. J Malton, away from the pitch since the match against Grmio, for the 21st round of Serie B, returned to training this Thursday (11/8) and did not travel to Brasilia.

A likely Chape team for this Saturday’s game has Saulo; Ronei, Lo, Xando and Kevin; Darlan, Matheus Bianqui and Claudinho; Felipe Ferreira, Alisson and Jonathan.

Cruzeiro’s opponent, Chapecoense is 15th in the leaderboard, with 25 points – 27 less than Raposa, which leads the national competition in isolation.