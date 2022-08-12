Documentary that aired Cannes on David Bowie’s career gets a release date in Brazil

Universal Pictures has confirmed that the documentary feature moonage daydream will be released in national cinemas after its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

From the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Brett Morgenthe feature uses personal archive footage, previously unseen performances and David Bowie’s own music and words to invite audiences to immerse themselves in the unique world that is “Bowie”.

The synopsis also states that Moonage Daydream “is an immersive cinematic experience; An audiovisual space odyssey that not only illuminates the enigmatic legacy of David Bowie, but also serves as a guide to living a full and meaningful life in the 21st century.”

Check out the trailer;

The film has the full backing of Bowie’s estate and features many of his best tracks as well as previously unreleased concert footage. Brett Morgen penned the script and serves as the producer.

David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke, and David Jones appeared in the film.

Arrives on September 15th.

