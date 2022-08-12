Documents on nuclear weapons are among items sought by the FBI at Trump’s home, newspaper says | World

The Washington Post reported this Thursday (11) that the FBI’s operation in the mansion of former President Donald Trump, in Florida, last Monday (8), had the mission to recover confidential documents related to nuclear weapons.

The newspaper said it spoke to people familiar with the case, but who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the American press, the operation was part of an investigation into whether Trump would have taken confidential documents when he left the White House, instead of turning them over to the National Archives, as required by law.

According to the newspaper, a spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request for comment and the Justice Department and the FBI also declined to comment on the case.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed on Thursday that he “personally approved” of the search carried out at Trump’s home and condemned the “baseless attacks” on the FBI, following the unprecedented action against a former US president.

Garland, who occupies the equivalent role of secretary of justice, did not explain the reason for the operation, but stressed that there is a “probable cause” and that she asked a court to publish documents of the case.

“I personally approved the decision to apply for a search warrant in this matter,” Garland told reporters. “The department does not make such a decision lightly.”

This week’s FBI searches of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home have unleashed a political storm in an already polarized country and with the former president touting a new candidacy for the White House.

Republican personalities gave support to the former president, who was not at the scene when the search took place.

Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence, a possible rival in 2024, expressed his “deep concern” and estimated the search appeared to be motivated by “partisanship”.

Garland criticized the “baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Department of Justice agents and prosecutors”.