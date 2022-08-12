Ellen Pompeo Still Has One Last Wish for Grey’s Anatomy

The actress Ellen Pompeo explained that he wants Grey’s Anatomy focus more on social issues.

The series has tackled a few such issues over its many years on television, such as alcoholism, post-traumatic stress disorder, mental health, and even violence and guns.

In season 18, the episode Stronger Than Hate showed a victim of a hate crime against Asians. The patient was treated at Gray Sloan Memorial and required surgery.

However, in his podcast, tell meEllen Pompeo who believes that the series can still give more emphasis to this type of question, including them in the entire script of the show and not just in a single isolated episode that is later forgotten.

“I think if I could speak of one very sincere wish, I would say that the show needs to focus more on that kind of thing. [questões sociais].

We can do an episode about hate crime against people of Asian descent, for example. It’s one we did last season that was really emotional.”

“But I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time, you know? Consistently and less in the style of broaching the subject for just an hour and then never talking about it again.” “I wish we could tap into these social issues that are important and have them as topics throughout,” she explained.

Pompeo also commented on the secret to the success of Grey’s Anatomy

The actress stated that the reason the medical series has become so popular and has gained so many fans is streaming.

That’s because when the series debuted, the platforms weren’t that popular yet, but when they got popular, one of the few series available was Grey’s Anatomy.

“I know it’s easy to talk these days because all the studios have their streaming services now, but I remember the time when Grey’s Anatomy it was the only great series that was on streaming.”, says the actress, proud of her work.

“Actually, it was still recent at the time. We were pretty much at the beginning,” she said.

all seasons Grey’s Anatomy can be seen on Star+.

