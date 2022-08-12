Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced role in Season 19

Apparently, Ellen Pompeo’s dissatisfaction with the direction of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the emergence of new projects reduced the participation of the actress in the series. About to premiere its 19th season, the medical plot has been slowly losing its protagonist. According to Deadline, the actress participates in only eight of the twenty-two chapters of the new year.







In season 19, the interpreter of Meredith Gray will have a reduced participation Photo: Credit: Instagram/@greysabc/todateen

In this case, the removal is justified by her casting in the series “Orphan”, on Hulu, where she will also be an executive producer. It is worth mentioning that the participation of the interpreter of Meredith Gray in the last two seasons has also been reduced. While she was in a coma in her 17th grade, much of her 18th grade was spent in Minnesota.

At the end of last year, Ellen also stated that she was trying to convince the producers to end the series. After all, almost two decades in the air is a lot, right? The only certainty is that the actress has already confessed to being worn out by the role.

“It’s very good content and we’re going to try to keep it on the air, not necessarily with me, but it can go on without me. We’ll find someone, maybe, or maybe not,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Trying to reinvent the show is the challenge right now. The show speaks to a lot of people, and young people love the show.”

The 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy ended its airing in May this year, while the 19th year of production is scheduled to premiere in October. Despite the reduced participation, Ellen remains present in the plot, as well as Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and more.