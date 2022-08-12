‘Elvis’ Passes $250 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Success! Launched in June, the biopic ‘Elvis‘ keeps making noise on the big screen! The film managed to surpass the impressive mark of $250 million at the worldwide box office.

In the United States, the film grossed $136.5 million. In the international market, $114.7 million.

In total, production already adds up to $251.2 million worldwide.

It is worth remembering that the feature starring Austin Butler conquered 78% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to receiving an A- rating from the public on CinemaScorewhich has guaranteed good stability for the production at the box office.

Review | Austin Butler shines in Baz Luhrmann’s frenetic biopic ‘Elvis’

Enjoy watching:

Directed by Baz Luhrmann (‘Moulin Rouge’), the film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamics between Presley and Parker over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and America’s loss of innocence. At the center of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’ life, Priscilla Presley (DeJonge).

The cast also has Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Natasha Bassett, Xavier Samuel, Richard Roxburgh, Ellen Thomson, Kate Mulvany, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, Adam Dunn, Leon Ford and Gareth Davies.

The couple Presley would originally be lived by Rufus Sewell and Maggie Gyllenhaalwho ended up abandoning the project due to delays in recording caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Don’t forget to watch: