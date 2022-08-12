Emma D’Arcy: “The show has Game of Thrones DNA, but it’s different”

His countryman Emilia Clarke shone as Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones. What was it like taking on the role of the ancestor of such a popular character, in a plot set 200 years earlier? I always knew there would be pressure and I took that responsibility. It was exciting to see Daenerys’ trajectory to regain the throne and her relationship with the dragons. So understanding the history of the Targaryens at the height of their power, before their collapse, has been a very fertile and rewarding ground to explore.

The war of the sexes is an intrinsic part of the saga, but in the house of the dragon this clash will be stronger, with her character, a woman, trying to break the tradition of men in power. How do you see this approach by author George RR Martin? The series’ questioning about patriarchy was what attracted me most to the plot. It is a context in which women were associated with passivity and motherhood. So, how to overcome these labels? And if you are a woman in a position of power, how do you convince your electorate, especially men, that you are capable? This relates to our world. It’s 2022 and we’re still voting for male leaders.

As a non-binary person, do you somehow see your gender identity reflected in Rhaenyra?She is not a medieval version of a non-binary. For non-binary is linked to the neutral use of language and the breaking of patterns of identity. But Rhaenyra is not comfortable with her gender, as the power that rests with her is contested by the fact that she is a woman. She notes the dynamics of genders in spheres of power and the potency of masculinity. Therefore, she desires the same genetic recognition as men.

game of Thrones was criticized for the many rape scenes. the house of the dragon will be similar?Our series will keep the DNA of game of Thrones, but it is quite different. A proof is that the plot talks about two female protagonists. The mood in entertainment has changed since then. We have intimacy coordinators (professionals who choreograph sex scenes), for example.

How was recording with the dragons?I remember that I arrived on set in a bad mood and it was the day to record with the dragons – in this case, huge animatronic robots. I felt like I was in an amusement park. It was the most fun part of the job, as I was able to let my imagination run wild. As a child, my mother would drive fast on a bumpy road, and I would pretend to be riding a horse. It was almost the same.

Published in VEJA of August 17, 2022, issue no. 2802