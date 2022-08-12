Entry PCs facing Marvel’s Spider-Man: can it run on a cheap computer?

We test from the minimum specification and we are going up!

Continuing our review of the game Marvel’s Spider-Man Rematered on PC, today we’re going to try to find out what it takes to be Spider-Man. I mean, at least the hardware components to play like it.

Let’s investigate from how the minimum specification recommended by the developer is running, with the right to fourth generation Core i3 processors and a modest GTX 950, going through more modern hardware that are part of our current coverage. It’s obvious that we’re going to try to hang on to Miranha’s web with only the integrated graphics of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G.

Minimum PC tested:

– Intel Core i3-4150

– HyperX Beast 1x8GB [email protected]– MSI Z97 Gaming

– Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 (Nvidia reference project)

– Kingston KC600 2TB SATA SSD

– Cooler Master M2 720W Silent Pro power supply

– Open bench

PC with integrated graphics (codenamed Crisis PC)

– AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: https://bit.ly/3S13CkJ

– Kingston Fury 2x8GB [email protected]: https://bit.ly/3JonLNo

– Gigabyte B450 DS3H: https://bit.ly/3z7dy3k

– Kingston NV1 1TB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0: https://bit.ly/3OJ58F4

– PCYes TFX Spark 400W source: https://bit.ly/3z8Qd1j

– Custom 3D printer bench – construction video

Entry PC (codename PC Baratinho)

– AMD Ryzen 3 4100: https://bit.ly/3PGGDcA

– Kingston Fury 2x8GB [email protected]: https://bit.ly/3JonLNo

– ASUS A320M Prime: https://bit.ly/3B4nUnj

Used video cards:

– Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 6GB G1 Gaming

– Sapphire Radeon RX 580 8GB Pulse

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition: https://bit.ly/3Ppnhck

– Gigabyte Radeon RX 6500 XT Eagle: https://bit.ly/3okY3zL

– Kingston KC600 2TB SATA SSD

– Coolermaster MWE Bronze 550 power supply

– Scrapped Maxtro Capricorn II cabinet

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.