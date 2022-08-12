ET – The Extraterrestrial: check out an immersive experience – GKPB

O Shopping Patio Higienópolis, in partnership with Universal, brings, exclusively to Brazil, the experience that will take visitors inside the film to relive the emotions of the boy Elliot and his gang. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film’s release ET – The Extraterrestrial by Steven Spielberg, comes to São Paulo an experience for the whole family to enjoy! (In my childhood, I was afraid of ET, so make sure your kids are ok before you take them, ok?)

It will be a fully immersive ride in the film, as well as ending with a ride on the bike that everyone knows. The coolest thing is that visitors will also be able to buy products in honor of the little extraterrestrial.

Service

The sessions will take place from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm and on Sundays and holidays, from 2 pm to 8 pm. Tickets start at R$20.00 and are already on sale at Sympla. Visitors can also take home a small souvenir from ET – The Extraterrestrial.

Values

unitary : From Monday to Thursday, R$ 40 (adults) and R$ 20 (half price); From Friday to Sunday, R$ 60 (full price) and R$ 30 (half price).

: family pack: From Monday to Thursday:

2 adults and 1 child, R$ 90.00;

2 adults and 2 children R$ 105.00;

2 adults and 3 children R$ 120.00, From Friday to Sunday:

2 adults and 1 child, R$ 140.00;

2 adults and 2 children, R$ 165.00;

2 adults and 3 children, R$ 190.00.



Elliott (Henry Thomas) is an American boy who lives with his mother and brothers Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael. One night, he begins to hear strange noises in his backyard and realizes that a being is hiding there.

The discovery of ET the Extraterrestrial in your home rather than causing panic, brings curiosity and compassion. Elliott then decides to hide his new friend in his room while they try to figure out a way to communicate. Soon, Gertie and Michael discover the new guest and decide to help him. However, government agents are also aware of the alien’s presence. The extraterrestrial will only be able to count on the help of the children he met on Earth to return home.