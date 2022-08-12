‘Everyone is afraid’: the Russian billionaire who dares to denounce Putin

  • Michael Race
  • BBC News reporter

Boris Mints in 2016

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Boris Mints now lives in the UK

Boris Mints is one of the few Russian billionaires to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin.

Most prominent people in the country remain silent about the war, avoiding criticism of the Kremlin.

There’s a simple explanation, according to Mints: “They’re all scared.”

The Kremlin has a reputation for repressing Putin’s critics. Unauthorized protests have been banned in the country since 2014.

