ex law? Chape has three players who have passed through Cruzeiro

photo: Disclosure / Chapecoense Chapecoense defender, Lo defended the colors of Cruzeiro between 2010 and 2021 Next opponent of Cruzeiro in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Chapecoense has three players who have passed through the celestial club in recent years. According to fans on social media, the “law of the ex’ applies when an athlete scores a goal in a team he has played for.

Due to an event in Mineiro, Cruzeiro will be forced to send the game against Santa Catarina in Brasilia. The match for the 24th round of the competition will be played this Saturday (13/8), at 4:30 pm, at the ‘Man Garrincha’ National Stadium.

Lo

In Chape’s squad, the main name of the list of former celestial players Lo. The defender played 401 times and scored 22 goals during his 11-year spell at Cruzeiro. He won four Minas Gerais Championships, two Brazilian Cups and two editions of Serie A during this period.

Hired in February by Chapecoense, Lo is the absolute starter in coach Marcelo Cabo’s team. In all, the defender has played 25 matches for the team and contributed two goals and three assists.

claudinho

Hired by Cruzeiro in July 2020, Claudinho remained at the club until the beginning of this season, without great prominence. The midfielder participated in 42 games for the celestial team and scored two goals.

In January, Claudinho moved to Mirassol on a loan. After the Campeonato Paulista dispute, the player was loaned again, this time to Chapecoense. In the Santa Catarina team, he has played more as a reserve, being a starter in just six of his 18 actions in Serie B. The midfielder has yet to score goals in the championship.

Caio Rangel

With a passage through the basic categories of Toca da Raposa, Caio Rangel will not play against Cruzeiro this Saturday. The 26-year-old striker is recovering from an injury to his right knee and is still in the transition period.

Rangel’s last appearance for Chapecoense was in March, when he was injured in a training game against Azuriz. So far, he has played eight matches for the Santa Catarina team and still hasn’t scored.