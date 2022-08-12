Father’s Day: Check out photos of some music dads!

Father’s Day is celebrated this Sunday (14) and Vagalume honors the date by putting together a photo gallery with some of the main dads in the music world.

Artists who are already veterans in the role, others with famous children, names who became dads for the first time this year and even pop stars and other genres who increased their family in 2022. Check out the special gallery below:

Drake, who is in the featured photo enjoying a game of basketball with his son, Adonis, is also shown below, all proud, celebrating his heir’s 4th birthday.

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with their two daughters, 5-year-old Dusty and 4-year-old Gio

Dan Reynolds, lead singer of imagine Dragons, and dad from Arrow Eve, Coco Rae, Gia James and Valentine, who was still in the belly of mom, Aja Volkman, pictured

Nick Jonas this year experienced his first Father’s Day with his wife Priyanka Chopra

Joe Jonas became a father for the first time in 2020 to Willa, and this year he had his second child with actress Sophie Turner.

Kevin Jonas completes the Jonas Brothers family dad trio alongside wife Danielle Jonas, with daughters Valentina and Alena

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, who were already parents to Phineas, have added to their family with the arrival of their second child, Silas.

Jay-Z is one of the proudest dads and always attends events alongside his eldest daughter Blue Ivy. He and Beyoncé are still parents to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Alok is another music daddy. The Brazilian DJ has two children, Ravi and Raika, with his wife, Romana Novais.

Michael Bublé alongside his beautiful family. He and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are the parents of three: Noah, Vida Amber and Elias Bublé.

Billy Ray Cyrus, one of music’s most famous dads, with his two daughters and pop stars, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. The country star still has four more children

Paul McCartney and his children with Linda McCartney: Mary, James, Paul, Stella. The former Beatle is also the father of Beatrice, the result of his marriage to ex-Beatle Heather Mills.

Despite not having officially released a photo of his heir yet, A$AP Rocky became a dad this year, alongside singer Rihanna.

*NSync’s Lance Bass and her husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James in 2021

Chris Brown with his daughter, Royalty Brown. The rapper is also a father to two more girls, Lovely Symphani Brown and Aeko Catori Brown.

Junior Lima and Monica Benini increased their family at the end of 2021. The musician and his wife are parents to Otto, 4, and Lara, who was born last October.

Gusttavo Lima is one of the great dads of the sertanejo. The singer and his wife, Andressa Suita, are parents to Gabriel, 5, and Samuel, 4.

Machine Gun Kelly and Inseparable Daughter Casie Colson Baker

Lenny Kravitz and his daughter and actress, Zoë Kravitz

Eddie Vedder with his daughter who follows in the footsteps of the music’s father, Olivia Vedder. The Pearl Jam frontman is also the father of Harper Vedder.

Bruce Springsteen with his three adult children Evan, Jessica and Sam alongside his wife Patti Scialfa