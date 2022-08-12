Felipão uses farewell tone, goes to the sixth Libertadores semifinal and praises Athletico’s classification | athletico-pr

The coach Felipe is again in the semifinals of Libertadores, this time with Athletico, who eliminated the students with a 1-0 win in La Plata on Thursday night.

It is the sixth time that the coach is a semifinalist in the main South American competition.. There were two with Grêmio (1995 and 1996) and three with Palmeiras (1999, 2000 and 2018). He won two titles, one with each team (1995 and 1999), and was also runner-up with Palmeiras in 2000.

Despite all the baggage, Felipão saw the classification of the Hurricane in a special way and pointed it out as one of the main moments in his career. Athletico won with a goal from Vitor Roque, in the 50th minute of the second half, and now takes on Palmeiras in the semifinals.

For me, who have practically finished my trip at the end of the year, I say that it was one of the most emblematic victories of my entire career. Very happy, very pleased to end as we are ending. It’s very good, I just have to thank these people — Felipão, in a press conference

– Today is a special day for me. At the end of a career, I’m taking Athletico along with these people to a position requested by the president, dreaming about it. Their dream will continue through this classification in Libertadores – celebrated, in a press conference.

READ MORE

Technical sheet: Students 0x1 Athletico

Performances: defense duo wins almost all of them; Vitor Roque decides

At 73 years old, Felipão used a “farewell” tone during almost the entire interview. Hired by Athletico to perform the role of technical director, he should stay as coach until the end of the year, then moving on to a new position. However, even this permanence as a director he left open:

– What I will say: I will hardly continue. If I get one more title with this group, and we will, it’s time to finish too. The family is asking for it. I also think that, with 73, 74 at the end of the year, it doesn’t matter, but it leaves us too tired on that bench, fighting with these people – said the coach.

– I believe that, 95%, I finish at the end of the year. We put someone from the commission as a coach and he will be left out, if he continues. I don’t know if my family will still let me. We have the will, but think about it – he added.

More news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Felipão took over Athletico in early May, replacing Fabio Carille. He caught Hurricane threatened not to advance in the group stage of Libertadores and close to the relegation zone in the Brasileirão.

He accumulated good results, advanced in the South American competition, is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil (against Flamengo) and is fourth in the Serie A. It has so far 16 wins, seven draws and three defeats in 26 games.

– The fans must feel very happy. He can see that we are fighting with the opponent many times in terms of the way the opponents play, but they are very strong. Today, if we weren’t strong, we wouldn’t win. We have to adapt to one or another situation. Nothing like a little experience to pass on to these people, because they want it. And when they want, just a little help they can get, he commented.

– When we arrived at Athletico, Athletico was at the bottom of the classification and needed this stimulus, this situation of really believing in what we did, and they believed. It’s good to work like this because they believe. We ride and they believe. If it wasn’t for that, today I wouldn’t win again. Today we didn’t play a good match, but we competed. With that we can overcome some difficulty – concluded Felipão.

1 of 1 Felipão in charge of Estudiantes x Athletico — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Felipão in charge of Estudiantes x Athletico – Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

In the semifinal, Athletico and Palmeiras will face each other on August 30 and September 6. The first match at Arena da Baixada, and the return at Allianz Parque. In the other bracket, Flamengo takes Vélez Sarsfield.