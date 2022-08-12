Felipe Melo praises Diniz: “Great things are going to happen in Fluminense” | fluminense

The steering wheel participated this week in the WiB&Cast podcast and stated that he has become a better human being for the work done with the tricolor commander.

1 of 4 Fernando Diniz and Felipe Melo in Fluminense — Photo: André Durão / ge Fernando Diniz and Felipe Melo in Fluminense — Photo: André Durão / ge

– I’m completely in love with the way Diniz trains. I’ve learned a lot and I’m going to become a much better person and athlete. And for sure, whether as a coach, commentator or any other role in the world of football that I choose to pursue, I will be much better to be working with him today.

After talking about his first coach, Zagallo, who was the one who raised him to the professional ranks at Flamengo, Felipe Melo mentioned Carlinhos, his coach still at the base; Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from the time of Cruzeiro, when he was called up for the first time to the national team; Unai Emery, his boss at Almería, who helped him a lot in European football; Cesare Prandelli, in Fiorentina; Roberto Mancini, at Galatasaray and Inter Milan; Luiz Felipe Scolari, with whom he was Brazilian champion for Palmeiras; and Abel Ferreira, together two-time Libertadores champions. Until arriving in Diniz:

3 of 4 Fernando Diniz talks with Felipe Melo at Fluminense training — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz talks with Felipe Melo at Fluminense training — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

– He’s an above average guy, unlike anyone I’ve worked in the field. What he does is phenomenal. He really needs to win great titles, which fills me with hope that great things will happen here at Fluminense – he declared.

Fluminense is in third place in the Brasileirão, with 38 points. Palmeiras is the first, with 45, and Corinthians, the second, with 39. Flu returns to the field for the competition next Sunday, against Inter, in Porto Alegre, at 19h.

