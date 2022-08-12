Flamengo’s rival in Libertadores, Vélez will not have an audience in the Argentine League – 08/12/2022

The fight between Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres fans on the 3rd, when the teams faced each other for Libertadores in Buenos Aires, generated punishment. Flamengo’s opponent in the semifinals will play without an audience in the Argentine Superliga until they meet new requirements determined for their stadium.

The Football Safety Committee, in an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, unanimously decided that Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield play behind closed doors against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, on Sunday, and on the 22nd, against Sarmiento de June The punishment will last until the Fortín adapts to the new determined safety standards.

“Changes in infrastructure, technology, new operational security planning and private security protocols were requested,” the Committee explained. He is also demanding the identification of fans who assaulted the visitors.

The penalty is only valid for domestic competition games. With that, a priori, Vélez will be able to have fans at the José Amalfitani stadium on the 31st, when they will host Flamengo. It will be up to the Conmebol court to decide whether to apply any penalty to the Liniers club.

The blog contacted the South American Confederation, which has not yet set a date for an outcome of the analysis of this case. The episode will be evaluated, an open process, the club informed of the decision that may have been made and then it will have the chance to respond, make its defense. Only then will the court announce its decision.

It is not known whether the 19 days left for departure will be enough to complete such a process. But if in Argentina the Vélez stadium is currently considered unfit to receive an audience until security measures are taken, how will CONMEBOL schedule a Libertadores semifinal match for that location?

Of course, the Argentine club can ask for a change of stadium, if necessary, hosting Flamengo in another Buenos Aires court, in case José Amalfitani is vetoed to receive fans also by the South American Football Confederation. A behind-the-scenes game is certainly in the works.

