Former player dies of heart attack at age 40

Former São Paulo player, Maurício Miranda died at the age of 40 yesterday, in Floriano, Piauí, after a heart attack.

Maurício Miranda was feeling unwell at home and was taken to the Tibério Nunes Hospital. Despite the family’s efforts, he could not resist. The death generated commotion on social media, and Tricolor issued a note of condolence (see below in full).

“São Paulo Futebol Clube, with immense sadness, informs and regrets the death of Maurício Silva Miranda de Souza, which took place on the night of last Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Floriano, Piauí. The former Tricolor player was 40 years old, he was the victim of a heart attack”, informs the club.

For Tricolor, Maurício Miranda won the Supercampeonato Paulista in 2002 and was part of the same generation as Kaká. After spending time at the São Paulo club, Maurício played for Paulista de Jundiaí, River-PI and Náutico.

Corisabbá, the club that Maurício worked for as president, also paid tribute to the former player. “The Corisabbá Athletic Association expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of the former president of our dear team, Maurício Miranda. In this painful moment, our solidarity with family and friends”, published Corisabbá.

São Paulo Futebol Clube, with immense sadness, informs and regrets the death of Maurício Silva Miranda de Souza, which took place on the night of last Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Floriano, Piauí. The former Tricolor player was 40 years old and suffered a heart attack.

Born on April 9, 1982, Maurício was a striker trained in the youth ranks of São Paulo, being part of the same generation as Kaká. For the Morumbi club, he was champion of the 2002 Paulista Supercampeonato and played only one official match, on October 3, 2001, against Santos.

After the athlete’s spell at Tricolor, Maurício also played for Paulista de Jundiaí, River do Piauí and Náutico. Off the pitch, he dedicated himself to sports management, either as Floriano’s secretary of culture, sport and leisure, or as president of Corisabbá, a traditional club in the city.

The ex-player’s wake takes place at the Floriano Memorial, on Gabriel Ferreira Street, near the Tibério Nunes Regional Hospital, in Floriano.

São Paulo Futebol Clube sympathizes with family and friends in this moment of pain.