Free online tarot: discover five sites to play and see predictions | Internet

It is possible to play tarot online for free on specialized sites. Portals such as Personare, The Deck and The Tarot read the cards in a few clicks and provide predictions for various areas of the user’s life – professional, romantic, personal, among others. Most services make readings available on the same day, either by sending the analysis via email or providing it on the website itself, and have the “yes or no” online tarot modality. To help lovers of the esoteric world to do tarot consultations without leaving home, the TechTudo prepared a list with five sites to play and see predictions. Check it out below and find out which option is best for you.

Personare is considered the largest self-knowledge portal in Brazil, being accessed monthly by more than 3.5 million people. The site provides free tarot samples for the day, month and semester, and also offers a direct question option, in which the user chooses one of the available questions and draws a card, which will be read by the tarot. There is also the modality “Tarot and Love”, which analyzes the affective life of the user.

The value of a complete analysis of all the modalities, with about five pages, varies from R$ 23.93 to R$ 52.10. Delivery is carried out by e-mail message, which contains an access link for reading on the website. The delivery time varies depending on the payment method used. In the case of a credit card, for example, the user receives the analysis immediately.

For those interested in the subject, the platform offers, for R$ 298.97, a basic eight-hour tarot course, in which the user can learn the meaning of the cards and how to do a tarot analysis. The content is available for one year and can be accessed at any time.

The O Baralho website (obaralho.com) provides several free tarot consultation modalities: Love, Yes or No, Day and Halloween. In the “Love Tarot: What does he want with me?”, the user receives an analysis of the current relationship from questions such as “Does he still love me or does he already love someone else?” and “Will my relationship go well?” In the “Yes or No Tarot”, it is possible to choose a card and ask questions on various topics. The answer could be yes, no or maybe.

The Tarot of the Day, in turn, provides daily predictions and advice. It is possible to select a random edition or to mentalize a question and take the card. Finally, at Búzios das Bruxas, it is possible to ask witches and whelks about love life, luck, work and the future. All print runs are free and can be viewed on the O Baralho website.

Like O Baralho, the website O Tarot (otarot.net) provides free consultations in the Yes or No, Love, Day and Oracle modalities. In the latter, the circulation is done through the Belline oracle cards and performs a reading on the user’s life path. The analysis is presented on the website itself, after selecting a certain number of cards. In the “Yes or No Tarot” mode, the site asks the user’s gender to provide predictions.

The Tarolia website (tarolia.com) has a collection of tarots for all tastes and types. Among the prints included are Yes or No with three or five cards, Labor, Love, Marseilles, Egyptian and Spanish (yes or no, one or three cards), Gitano (one or three cards). There are also French, Future, Celtic, Persian, Hebrew, Astrological and Animal options. In addition to online tarot consultation, Tarolia also has services such as oracles, biorhythms, lunar calendar and Zener cards. All inquiries can be made free of charge.

We Are All One (somostodosum.com.br/tarot) is a website that offers the Spiritual, Osho, Egyptian, Work, Love, Emotional and Angels Tarot modalities. It also provides a personalized online print run, in which the user can choose from twenty esoteric articles, for a price of R$ 2.99 per minute of consultation. The results of the analyzes are available on the same day. The site also has free articles on topics such as self-knowledge, self-help and dreams.

