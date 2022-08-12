Gabriel Pires loan can be extended until the end of 2023; Botafogo has a purchase option for around BRL 15.6 million

O benfica issued a statement explaining that the midfielder’s loan Gabriel Pires for the Botafogo runs until June 30, 2023, but can be extended for another six months. The player was officially announced this Friday as a reinforcement for Glorioso.

In addition, according to the printed version of the Portuguese newspaper “O Jogo”, after the loan, Botafogo has the option to buy the athlete permanently, with a value fixed at € 3 million (about R$ 15.65 million at the current price). ).

Botafogo has already submitted the documentation to regularize the new reinforcement. Gabriel Pires is 28 years old and, last season, played on loan at Al-Gharafa, from Qatar, having scored 7 goals and provided 10 assists in 31 matches.

Check out Benfica’s official statement:

Sport Lisboa e Benfica informs that it has reached an agreement with Botafogo (Brazil) for the transfer, on loan, of footballer Gabriel.

The transfer contract agreed with the Brazilian club is valid until June 30, 2023, with the possibility of being extended until December 31 of the same year.

Gabriel joined Benfica in 2018/19, coming from Leganés (Spain), having accounted for 100 official matches with an eagle on his chest until September 2021, when the midfielder moved to Al-Gharafa, from Qatar, temporarily transferred.