Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is announced by Samsung; know price and details | Headphones

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is finally presented by Samsung this Wednesday (10th), after much speculation about the brand’s wireless headphones. The device costs US$ 229 in the United States, which gives R$ 1,160 at the exchange rate of the day. The price in Brazil is kept secret, but is expected to be revealed on August 23. The AirPods rival is 15% more compact than the previous generation, the original Galaxy Buds Pro, according to information presented at the Unpacked 2022 event.

The manufacturer highlights the presence of 24-bit audio. This means that the equipment is able to understand and reproduce music in more elaborate nuances, as long as the audio platform is also compatible.

The form factor of the Buds 2 Pro favors ease of use. The autonomy of use remains the same as in the past generation, despite the decrease in the volume of the product. The so-called 360 audio appears as one of the promises of the brand, as the instruments or sound effects can move more freely, leading to effects worthy of cinema.

Active noise cancellation becomes another asset of Samsung, despite being seen in several rivals from various brands, including Apple and Sony. Artificial intelligence monitors the environment and detects when the user is talking to someone. Under these circumstances, the Buds 2 Pro automatically migrates from silent mode to ambient mode, which facilitates dialogue by overriding noise cancellation.

In the exhibition to journalists, it was possible to see at least two color options for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: black and violet. In addition to the device, the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 watch were unveiled this Wednesday.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrives in the United States on August 26. Samsung Brazil should detail the launch of the device in Brazil at an event scheduled for August 23.