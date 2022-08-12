Gol resumes direct flight from Fortaleza to Buenos Aires on August 20

THE Gol Linhas Aéreas announced this Thursday, 11th, the resumption of direct flights to Buenos Aires, in the Argentina, leaving the Northeast. The first route to return will be to Strengthon the 20th of this month, with a round trip week frequency on Saturdays.

On the 3rd of December, other capitals in the Northeast, such as Natal (RN), Maceió (AL), Recife (PE) and Salvador (BA), also started to have a weekly one-way frequency, on Saturdays, and back, on Saturdays and Sundays, to the Argentine capital.

All flights to Argentina are operated by Gol with the jet Boeing 737-800whose capacity is 176 passengers on international routes.

According to the company, the Argentine market has been strategic because it is a country much appreciated by Brazilians – and vice versa.

“Buenos Aires is an important tourist destination in South America and now, Gol customers from the northeast have the opportunity to fly non-stop to Aeroparque airport, which is just 7.5 km from the city center, where they will be able to access the main tourist and business points more easily”, points out Bruno Balan, Strategic Planning Manager for the Air Network at Gol.

The company reinforces that the partnership with Aerolíneas Argentinas allows codeshare between Brazil and Argentina, that is, connectivity to the interior of Argentina, bringing ample options to customers to fly from the Northeast to cities such as Ushuaia, Bariloche, El Calafate, among others.

How much will the air ticket Fortaleza-Buenos Aires cost?



Quote made by THE PEOPLE this Thursday, 11, on the company’s website, shows that a direct flight from Fortaleza to Buenos Aires, departing on August 20 and returning eight days later, costs from R$ 2,836.90, the way.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased on the Company’s website and app, at GOL stores at airports, by calling the Relationship Center (0300 115 2121) and at travel agencies.

Other international flights

Gol has been slowly making progress in resuming its international flights. In December 2021, the route to the capital of Buenos Aires was rescued from the airports of Guarulhos (GRU), RIOgaleão (GIG) and Florianópolis (FLN).

In May, routes to the United States resumed, with flights to Orlando and Miami, departing from Brasília International Airport (BSB). And in June flights to Mendoza, Argentina.

For November, flights to Córdoba (COR) and Rosario (ROS), in Argentina, are scheduled to resume.

“Gol fulfills its role as the largest airline in the country serving the main Brazilian markets, such as the capitals of the Northeast, transforming the region into a gateway from Brazil to the rest of the world”, highlights Balan.

