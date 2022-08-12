GOL will resume flights from five capital cities in the Northeast to Buenos Aires





The airline Gol informed that it will expand operations between Brazil and Argentina, with the debut of connections departing from five capitals in the Northeast to Buenos Aires. The premieres are also benefited by the economic context and the fact that the Buenos Aires country is highlighted as the most sought after by Brazilians in international travel.

In this way, the cities of Fortaleza (August 20), Natal, Maceió, Recife and Salvador (December 3), now have connections with the Aeroparque airport, the most central in the Argentine capital.

“Buenos Aires is an important tourist destination in South America, and now, GOL’s Northeastern Customers have the opportunity to fly nonstop to Aeroparque airport, which is just 7.5 km from the city center, where they will be able to access the main tourist and business points more easily”, points out Bruno Balan, Strategic Planning Manager for the Air Network at GOL. “Being able to shorten the distance between the Northeast and Argentina for GOL Customers, with our flights, is a reason for great joy”finished.

In addition to these routes, Gol already flies to the capital from São Paulo (Guarulhos), Rio de Janeiro and Florianópolis.



