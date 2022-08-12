Google Brazil opens up job opportunities in all regions of the country; see how to apply

When it comes to getting a job, many people look for the possibility of working with a reputable company. However, we know that such an opportunity is not easy to obtain.

However, working at an institution like Google is the dream of most employees. From time to time, the company offers opportunities for the population to apply for a vacancy.

Have you ever thought about working with one of the biggest tech companies in the world? This is the dream of many people, however, today it can come true. That’s because Google announced the opening of several vacancies across the country for different functions and areas.

Opportunities to work in the company are available at the offices present in two capitals of the country, in São Paulo-SP and in Belo Horizonte-MG. However, for people who are not in that region, there is the possibility of working remotely.

Persons interested in participating in the company’s selection process may choose to fill a vacancy in the following positions: Strategy Manager, Account Executive, Display Product Specialist, Regional Lead Artist, Deployment Engineer, Office Leader, Partnership Manager , Technical solutions consultant, among many others.

Of course, the requirements will vary depending on the position chosen, but most of them require fluency in English and some also require knowledge of Spanish. However, the company is offering opportunities considering the most varied levels of education and experience of future employees.

how to apply

People who wish to participate in the selection to join the staff of one of the largest companies in the world can show interest through the internet. To do so, it is necessary to access the institution’s Careers website, available at https://bit.ly/3dr9Vy9.

There you can check the complete list with all the positions that are available for candidates. By clicking on one of the options it is possible to read about the vacancy, its requirements, occupations and other various information.

On the platform it is also possible to filter vacancies by region, area of ​​interest, education level, among others.

It is also worth mentioning that the company is offering employees a salary compatible with market values ​​and the opportunity to work in one of the most modern offices in the country.

In addition, employees will still be able to receive benefits such as medical assistance, wellness and health services, flexible working hours, among other options. In the office, employees also have a kitchen, gym and cafes.

