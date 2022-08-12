Google TV will add 50 new FREE live channels

Google TV will release 50 free live channels through the platform. The news should be available soon. Users will not need a subscription, subscription or download to enjoy the content of the channels, which are diverse and for all tastes.

What is known so far is that the new channels will have space for publicity. The information was released by the website 9to5Google. The discovery was made after a review of the latest version of the app sent to the Play Store. In the code, you can see a phrase that indicates the novelty.

Google TV with more free channels

The opening of new free channels expands the offer to users and allows Google TV to compete with competitors such as Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV. The novelty includes several channels with movies, news, sports and more. So far, a prediction when the service will be available.

The novelty should attract even more users to the platform. In May, Google TV added the personalization option. In this way, each person can create a profile and have better targeting through individual lists.

Check the list below with all the channels: