Gunman killed by police

A gunman who tried to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday was shot dead by police after a car chase, a shootout and a dispute in a cornfield northeast of the city, officials said.

Police have yet to identify the dead man and, during a press conference, declined to comment on his motive. The New York Times and NBC News, citing unnamed sources, identified him as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, who may have far-right views.

A man by that name warned about the attack on Truth Social, the digital platform created by former US President Donald Trump.

“If you haven’t heard from me, it’s true that I tried to attack the FBI, and that means either I was taken off the internet, the FBI caught me, or they sent the regular cops…”, the message read.

His posts, including others expressing extremist views, were taken down shortly after police told reporters that the Cincinnati suspect had been killed.

NBC News, citing two unnamed officials familiar with the matter, said the suspect was in the US Capitol building in Washington during the attack by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The New York Times, citing two police officers familiar with the matter, reported that investigators were looking into whether he had ties to extremist groups.

The FBI has been the target of online threats since its agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida property as part of an investigation into documents removed from the White House when the then-president left office in January 2021. .

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who has described violent domestic extremism as the most significant security threat to the country, released a statement after Thursday’s events condemning “baseless attacks on the integrity of the FBI”.

The Ohio incident began on Thursday when the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to enter the FBI’s visitor screening facility. He then fled the area in a white vehicle, heading north on Interstate 71, the FBI said.

A chase ensued and the suspect fired his gun at a state trooper, Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Dennis told a news conference.

The vehicle stopped in Clinton County and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police, he said, before a lengthy dispute ended with the suspect being shot six hours after the initial attack in Cincinnati.

