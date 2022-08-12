“He already is…”; Florentino Pérez responds to Real Madrid fan on possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2022/2023 season has already opened in Europe. And it started the same way the previous one ended: with Real Madrid winning the title. The Merengue team defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 this Wednesday (10) and lifted the UEFA Supercup Cup. The final goals were scored by Alaba and Benzema. With the victory, the Madrid club equaled Milan and Barcelona as the greatest champions of the Supercup: five trophies raised for each side.

During the broadcast of the final, the SBT report brought to light the information that coach Carlo Ancelotti has already stated that the Real squad is closed for the 22/23 season. Therefore, the squad should not be reinforced with new signings. German defender Antonio Rudiger arrived at the Club after leaving Chelsea free of charge. The young midfielder Tchouaméni, on the other hand, was acquired from Monaco for 80 million euros (just over R$420 million at the current price).

In the Spanish capital, both among Madrid fans and in the sports press, there are those who advocate hiring a striker for occasions when top scorer Karim Benzema is out of action. There is also a part of the fans in favor of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Madrid team. The ace wore the Merengue shirt for nine seasons and became the Club’s top scorer, with 457 goals scored, leaving behind idols such as Raúl and Di Stéfano. The Portuguese left Real in 2018 after winning 16 titles.

Today, CR7 is 37 years old and intends to leave Manchester United to play in a team that is in the Champions League. With the striker’s situation in England, a Madrid fan questioned President Florentino Pérez about a possible return of the goalscorer. The representative was emphatic in answering: “Cristiano? But he is already 38 years old”, he rejected. Ronaldo actually turns 38 in February 2023.