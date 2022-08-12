“He has…”; Romero’s manager exposes the possibility of the striker replacing Willian at Corinthians

Forward is one of the names indicated by the crowd, for Duílio, who is in the market to find an attacking midfielder to replace Willian

Corinthians continues its preparation for the classic against Palmeiras, which will take place this Saturday (13), at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. Timão needs to win so much to reduce the difference to the rival, which today is 6 points and also not lose the 2nd place to the third placed Flamengo. For this weekend’s clash, Vitor Pereira must send all the holders to the field.

This will be the team’s first game without Willian in the squad. The attacking midfielder had a conversation this Wednesday morning (10), with President Duílio Monteiro Alves and asked to leave Timão. For the agreement to be made, the medallion chose to give up a good part of what he had to receive since his contract would be valid until December 2023.

The tendency is for Wilian to return to play in an England team. What is known for now is that by the will of the family, the athlete will return to Europe in the next few days. Not much time to waste, Vitor Pereira asked President Duílio Monteiro Alves to hire an athlete to replace Willian’s departure. The representative is on the market and is running out of time as the transfer window closes this Monday (15th).

On social media, the name of Romero was speculated to fill the gap left by Willian. The Paraguayan who was successful at Timão and won important titles such as the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil ended up becoming a topic on the web. However, the athlete’s future should not be next to Fiel twisted, but Cruz-Azul, from Mexico to the sadness of many Corinthians fanatics who suggested the professional to the board of Alvinegro.

This Thursday morning (12), journalist Jorge Nicola, chatted with the player’s manager, Régis Marques, who exposed the possibility of the Paraguayan striker returning to Corinthians this season to replace Willian. “He has a contract until December and he’s doing well there. Today, I don’t believe he can leave,” said the businessman.