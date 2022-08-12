“He will come back”; Neymar has a future exposed by a manager, Santos takes action and approaches his return

After the 2-2 draw against Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro, Santos returned to the field to face Coritiba, away from home, last Monday (8th). In a match valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, the team led by Lisca was victorious by 2 to 1 and kept the sequence undefeated in the competition. Now with 30 points, there are four games without defeats, with two draws and two wins.

In addition to the attempt to restore momentum in the Brasileirão after the eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana, Santos has a very busy backstage, mainly due to the transfer market. With reinforcements arriving, such as midfielder Luan, who left rival Corinthians, the alvinegra crowd was taken by surprise with a statement about Neymar’s chances of return.

The ace of Paris Saint-Germain, from France, was the subject of President Andrés Rueda, in an interview this Thursday (11). The Santos representative said that Peixe tries to get closer to the player and seeks to strengthen the relationship with Menino da Vila, who at one point even had a lawsuit in court. The idea is that, in the future, the former Santos jersey number 11 will have open doors to return to the beach front.

“Right at the beginning of the administration, we tried to get closer to what was completely absurd: a malaise between the club and Pelé and Neymar. Neymar saying something reverberates around the world. I’m sure that sooner or later, Neymar will come back. It’s his wish, I’ve always said that. The door is open, and I’m hopeful he’ll come back”, confirmed Rueda.