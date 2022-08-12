Heverton Guimarães warns Atletico players

Credit: Disclosure/Itatiaia

Eliminated from Libertadores once again by Palmeiras, Atlético gathers the pieces and now focuses on the continuity of the Brasileirão. The remnants of the hard night for the fan were detailed by the presenter of the Band, Heverton Guimarães.

For him, Vargas had direct participation in the two decisions between Palmeiras and Atlético, in 2021 and 2022. The player’s behavior was the subject of debate in ‘Donos da Bola MG’, this Thursday (11). Last night, the Chilean would be one of those chosen for the penalty shootout, but was sent off in the end.

After a foul committed by Allan and Jair, Vargas ostensibly complained to Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan. The athletican challenged the referee, who disapproved of the attacker’s attitude and awarded the second yellow card.

“Vargas was fundamental in the two decisions of 21 and 22. He was fundamental in the two downfalls of Atlético. Last year, he caught the ball in Weverton’s face and lost, he was fundamental in the first leg because he left Dudu free and yesterday, what he lacks most in all the games, he passed in an important moment of the game. Normally, we draw attention for being careless, disinterested, but yesterday he was pissed off. If he doesn’t want to and if others don’t want to, let them follow his paths”said Heverton.

Cuca over Vargas

At the press conference, Cuca stated that he will demand explanations from Vargas, since he is a player with extensive experience. He would even be one of those chosen for the penalty shootout.

“There is no explanation for being expelled in a decision. An experienced guy, from the national team, who will take the penalty. There’s no explanation. I want to hear something from him and then make a decision,” said Cuca.

Now, Galo focuses on the second round of the Brasileirão. In seventh place with 32 points, Galo is far from Palmeiras, leader with 45. Despite the disadvantage, Hulk believes it is possible.

“We have to face these 17 Brasileirão games as finals. When mathematically there is a chance, anything is possible. There is nothing impossible for God and our entire cast has a lot of faith. We have to face the 17 games as finals because we only have the Brasileirão to play and get as many points as possible to do the math at the end,” he said.

– It is difficult to explain, to find an explanation. We had a chance to score and we didn’t convert. Penalties are often luck and hierarchy. We are sad. But we know that we have an even greater responsibility. And fight up there, in the G-4, which is what everyone wants – said Alonso