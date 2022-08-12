Hideous | Short arrives in September on MUBI; see the trailer

MUBI announces the premiere date and the new official trailer for hideous, a three-part musical short by Yann Gonzalez. The queer horror production arrives exclusively on the platform on September 8. Oliver Sim’s solo debut album, featuring songs from the film’s soundtrack, Hideous Bastard, will be released worldwide the following day, September 9. Watch above.

Musician Oliver Sim – vocalist and bassist of The XX – joins forces with filmmaker Yann Gonzalez (Midnight Encounters, Knife in the Heart) in a three-part queer horror film that features songs from the highly anticipated solo album Sim’s debut.

The short, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival Critics Week, features Sim as the main guest on a talk show that turns into a surreal journey of love, blood and homage to some of the musician’s favorite horror films.

This star-studded glam horror features guest appearances from a number of queer culture icons, including singer-songwriter Jimmy Sommerville as The Guardian Angel, drag queen Bimini as The Queen of Destruction, as well as collaborator Jamie xx. Sim’s longtime and producer of the album.

About the film, Sim commented: “Hideous is the queer horror movie of my dreams. I thank my friend, collaborator and director Mr. Yann Gonzalez for bringing music to life in a visual way, with a lot of courage, good humor and beauty. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the world we’ve created.”