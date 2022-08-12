Horizon | Kevin Costner’s Epic Western Will Feature Avatar And Stranger Things Stars

Sam Worthington and Sienna Miller are in the cast.

Deadline announced this Friday (12) that Horizon, Kevin Costner’s epic passion project, has gained promising news in its development.

According to the outlet, Sam Worthington (Avatar: Water Way) and Sienna Miller (Foxcatcher: A Story That Shocked the World) are joining the cast of the new project.

In addition to the couple, Jamie Campbell Bower (the Vecna ​​of the fourth season of Stranger Things) was also confirmed in the cast of the film, which is planned as a trilogy about the Wild West.

an ambitious project

Horizon will be a Warner Bros and New Line production, spanning a period of 15 years to show transformations in the American West during and after the American Civil War.

It is Kevin Costner’s first project as a director since Justice Pact, released in 2003. In 1990, Costner released the classic Dances with Wolves, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Horizon will be written, directed and produced by Kevin Costner, and will begin filming on August 29 this year. The project does not yet have a premiere date.

