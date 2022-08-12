How a Lebanese man who took hostages in a bank to rescue money was considered a hero by the people | World

Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein received the support of several protesters as he left the bank where he held six people hostage in Beirut, Lebanon, this Thursday (11). The man demanded that the Federal Bank let him withdraw his savings from the account, frozen by the Lebanese government due to the economic crisis that has hit the country since 2019.

Authorities say Hussein, 42, entered the bank armed and, with a can of gasoline, threatened to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to withdraw his money. “[Ele] did what he had to do,” Mariam Chehadi, the Lebanese’s wife, told reporters outside the bank branch.

Dina Abou Zour, a lawyer and activist representing Hussein’s family, explained that initially the Lebanese wanted to withdraw all of his savings from the bank, approximately US$210,000. But, after hours of negotiations, the man accepted an offer from the institution, which handed over US$ 35,000 to his brother.

According to the Lebanese’s relatives, he needed money to pay his father’s medical expenses and other bills. “My brother is not a scoundrel. He’s a decent man. He takes what he has out of his own pocket to give to others,” Hussein’s brother Atef said outside the bank during the standoff.

Hussein was taken to an Information Intelligence agency of the Directorate General of the Police where, according to officials, the Minister of the Interior was waiting for him. Rami Ollek, the Lebanese’s lawyer, said the police had promised Hussein would be released.

“According to our experience, there is no trust. They will make excuses that it is too late to keep him. We are going to the police station to press for his release, as they promised, or we will act,” Ollek said.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the bank as the situation unfolded. Many chanted slogans against the Lebanese government and banks, hoping the gunman would get his money. Some spectators hailed him as a hero.

“Nobody will say he did the wrong thing,” Ahmad Yatoum, who was close to the Federal Bank, told The Guardian. “Desperate people do desperate things. We are all like him, even the soldiers and riot police liked him.”

Since 2019, Lebanon has suffered the worst economic crisis in its modern history. Three quarters of the population lives in poverty and the Lebanese pound has devalued by more than 90% against the US dollar.

“What led us to this situation is the failure of the state to resolve this economic crisis and the actions of banks and the Central Bank, where people can only recover part of their own money, as if it were a weekly allowance,” said Abou. Zour, from the Depositors’ Union and one of the protesters. “And that led people to take matters into their own hands.”