How the Game of Thrones spin-off got off the ground

“Game of Thrones” is finally about to get a spin-off in “House of the Dragon”, three years after its final episode, and the process to get here was a long one.

Several series were started, and even a pilot episode of another series – later canceled – was made. But it’s “House of the Dragon” – with a story about the mighty Targaryens – that is about to debut as the first spinoff series from HBO’s smash hit.

“This is a very important franchise for us,” Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, told The New York Times. “The point here is that you don’t just want to remake the original series,” said Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer. “You want to make a show that feels related and honors the original, but also feels like its own.”

“House of the Dragon” takes place almost 200 years after the events of “Game of Thrones” and follows the Targaryen family, made up of silver-haired people who ride dragons, or simply the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. in the original series.

But things took a while to develop to get here. In May 2017, as the penultimate season of “Game of Thrones” aired, HBO announced that it had four potential spin-offs in development. So, a candidate to be produced was chosen.

Only it wasn’t “House of the Dragon”, but a story that took place a thousand years before the events of “GoT”. However, in 2019 a pilot episode was recorded and the network decided not to continue with the story.

“As soon as I saw the first pilot, I knew this was not the show to launch,” said Bob Greenblatt, former chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment. He said the pilot didn’t feel “expansive or epic enough”.

With that option out of the question, HBO rushed to get another spin-off off the ground. Greenblatt said he was “desperate to get something – anything – of the ‘Game of Thrones’ intellectual property,” after all WarnerMedia was about to launch its new streaming platform, HBO Max.

“I understand Casey and the team’s reluctance to put a new ‘Game of Thrones’ series into production (especially since the backlash from the final season of the original series),” he added. “However, while we all knew that no sequel or prequel was likely to reach the level of the original, there was an agreement that we had to move forward with something.”

Turns out, HBO had another project in the works, and the author of the “Game of Thrones” universe, George RR Martin, was pushing for it to be developed. This spin-off in question recounted the rise and fall of the Targaryens.

The series is based on the book “Fire and Blood” by Martin, which tells the story of the family and its conflicts. “He was very passionate about this particular story,” said Miguel Sapochnik, who worked on the original series and is showrunner on the “House of the Dragon” spin-off.

So, Martin worked on the project alongside Sapochnik, until he called in Ryan Condal, creator of the American science fiction series “Colony” and a friend of Martin. The two were in constant contact to talk about the series, discussing other fantasy creators like Robert E. Howard, JRR Tolkien, and Ursula K. Le Guin. “When we got together, we talked like two fanboys do,” Martin said.

And that’s when Martin invited Condal to work on the prelude about the Targaryens, alongside him and Sapochnik. HBO agreed and hired Condal as creator alongside Martin, and showrunner alongside Sapochnik. With this lineup, HBO chose to give the green light for the production of “A Casa do Dragão”.

“What attracted me was that it’s a family drama,” Bloys said. “Anyone who has step-parents or siblings or half-siblings, or has warring factions in a family — I think every family in America has dealt with some version of that.”

Martin wants to see the “Game of Thrones” universe expand, and works directly on “House of the Dragon” and other spin-offs in development. “George, for us, this process has been a really valuable resource,” Bloys said. “He is literally the creator of this world. He is your historian, your creator, your guardian. And so I can’t imagine doing a show that he didn’t believe in or endorse.”

As for the audience expectation, Casey Bloys said he does not expect “House of the Dragon” to reach the success of “Game of Thrones”, but at the same time he hopes that the series will be successful and pave the way for new spin-offs.

“There’s no world where we expect this to pick up where the original left off,” Bloys said. “I think the series will do very well. But it will have to do the work on its own to attract people and sustain the audience.”

“House of the Dragon” arrives on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, and the spin-off will release weekly episodes on Sundays, a dynamic that “Game of Thrones” fans are all too familiar with.

