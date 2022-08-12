How to Search WhatsApp Conversations on iPhone

Because it is quite popular, it is common to have several conversations with people and groups on WhatsApp. So if you want search whatsapp conversations on iPhoneyou must use the messenger search field.

The process is simple and can be done in two ways: you can search for text messages, links, files and other topics within a conversation, or, in the WhatsApp conversations tab, search for photos, videos, documents, audios and others. items you have received from individuals and groups. Compared to computers, WhatsApp search works like the F5 function and makes it easier to search for a specific conversation.

Performing this action is very common for people who have backed up WhatsApp on their iPhone and need to find a specific message from a conversation, as well as other everyday situations. Below, see how to search for messages within a conversation and in all WhatsApp conversations:

1. How to search within a conversation

Open WhatsApp; In the “Conversations” tab, open the conversation with a person or group; At the top of the screen, tap the name of the person or group; Tap the “Search” button; In the “Search” field, type the search you want to do on WhatsApp.

Search WhatsApp conversations (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

2. How to search all conversations

Open WhatsApp; In the “Conversations” tab, drag the screen down to open the “Search” field; When you tap “Search”, choose one of the options: Photos

GIF’s

links

videos

Documents

audio Type in a specific term to find it in your conversations with people and groups on WhatsApp.