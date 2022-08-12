Huawei Mate 50X may launch with a giant 7.2-inch screen

Huawei is developing its new generation of high-end phones, the Huawei Mate 50 series. New leaks show the likely look of these devices, including a new version with wider dimensions.

Huawei Mate 50X may have larger dimensions than other phones in the family (Image: MyDrivers)

This model would be the Huawei Mate 50X, recovering a nomenclature retired by the brand in 2018. At the time, the Mate 20X was presented with a large 7.2-inch display, while other devices of that generation were between 6.2 and 6.5 inches. .

Apparently, the 50X proposal will be quite similar. The photos show the four devices in scale, and the additional smartphone appears with a noticeable difference in overall dimensions.

All models keep the large circular camera module as the main visual feature, but the hollow part in the center of this section no longer exists — for comparison, this central space is painted in the same color as the back cover on the Mate 40 series.

Huawei Mate 50X – possible specs

Smartphones may have design changes to the rear camera module (Image: MyDrivers)

The technical specifications of the Huawei Mate 50X have not been confirmed so far, but rumors point out that it should keep the size of 7.2 inches and the OLED technology on the display. On the other hand, the 20X’s teardrop notch should give way to a centralized hole, and the refresh rate of this panel can also go up to 120 Hz or more.

In addition, its performance set can be led by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor — and not its “Plus” version, used in the latest flagships. This platform must be modified to deliver only 4G connectivity, as is already the case in several other models of the brand.

It was also said that the Huawei Mate 50X can bring a 50 MP main camera, combined with other sensors not yet specified. The device’s construction will be able to house a 5,700 mAh battery, with support for fast wired recharges.

Device should bring summer of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with support only for 5G (Image: MyDrivers)

The device’s operating system should be Harmony OS 3.0, which shares some Android code, but does not support several popular applications in the western world. Even so, the software part promises to optimize moments of productivity with improved multi-screen collaboration, among other features.

A concrete date for the launch of the new smartphones has not yet been released, but it is likely to happen sometime in the next few months. In addition to the Huawei Mate 50X, the standard 50, 50 Pro and 50 RS models are also expected.

Source: MyDrivers