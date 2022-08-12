HyperX launches headset and mouse in new color options, in addition to 65% keyboard and mousepad

The Brazilian market begins to receive four more HyperX products, all of which are now available for purchase, including a new color option for the HyperX Cloud 2 headset and the Pulsefire Rod mouse, in addition to the new Alloy Origins 65 mechanical keyboard and the Pulsefire Mat mousepad. in three sizes (L, XL and 2XL). In the case of the phone, it is just a recolored version of the already known device, launched in 2015 in other options. In white and pink, the new model arrives after requests from the gamer community. The headset comes with an advanced audio control box that easily activates virtual 7.1 surround sound with one click, as well as a durable aluminum frame with adjustable headband and high-quality synthetic material lining, and the foam with Memory Foam technology, that adjusts to the wearer’s head and ears as they wear.

The device also comes with 53mm drivers, providing rich sound, with a detachable noise-canceling microphone and compatibility with various devices. The device is now on sale at the KaBuM store! for BRL 549.90. Likewise, the 2021 Pulsefire Haste mouse arrives in the same color scheme, but retaining the flashier elements of its ultra-lightweight (59g) design. The peripheral has six programmable buttons and dust-proof and water-resistant TTC Golden mechanical switches. Its Pixart 3335 sensor for precise tracking has four pre-set DPI options (400, 800, 1600 and 3200), RGB backlighting and the possibility of customizing the button commands. It is being sold for R$ 299.

The novelties also include the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical keyboard, which is compact, with 65% of the standard keyboard size — except for the numeric keypad that is usually on the far right. It also arrives in versions with two types of mechanical switches manufactured by HyperX, the RED (linear style) and Aqua (tactile style). As a good gaming peripheral, it also has RGB backlighting with exposed LEDs and different forms of customization. It currently costs R$649 in the RED model, while the tactile model will reach the Brazilian market this semester.

Finally, the Pulsefire Mat mousepad comes in three different sizes (L, for R$99; XL, for R$179; and 2XL, for R$199). It is able to accommodate not only the mouse, but also the keyboard, headset and even monitor depending on the size. The fabric surface promises good mouse movement and glide, in addition to being rollable and portable.