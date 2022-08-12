HyperX launches new peripherals from the Cloud and Pulsefire lines

THE HyperX is expanding its peripherals portfolio in Brazil. The brand launched the new versions of the headset Cloud IIMouse Pulsefire Rodkeyboard Alloy Origins 65 and mousepad Pulsefire Mat. The company focused on gamer products has strong representation in the country and products can already be found at partner retailers.

HyperX Cloud II – White and Pink

The Cloud II line of headsets arrived in the country in 2015 in the traditional colors black with red and black with gray. The new model features the same aluminum structure with adjustable stem, 7.1 surround sound, foam with memory foambut comes in white with pink color option.

Cloud II Headset White with Pink

HyperX

The new Cloud II has retained the 53mm drivers, delivering rich, clear sound quality in every situation. The microphone is detachable and has a built-in noise canceling system. With three channel P2 plug it is compatible with PCs, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For Xbox consoles, an adapter may be required depending on the gamepad version.

Mouse HyperX Pulsefire Rod

The Pulsefire Rod mouse was released in 2021 in black only, but is also getting a new white and pink skin. One of the main advantages of the Pulsefire Rod line is that, thanks to its design with a chassis pierced with hexagonal patterns, it fits among one of the lightest gaming mice on the market, weighing only 59g.

Ultralight Mouse Pulsefire White with Pink

HyperX

Despite their unusual design, TCC Golden mechanical switches have dust and water proof sealing, in addition to being very resistant. According to quality tests, the buttons theoretically support up to 80 million clicks.

With a Pixart 3335 sensor, the Pulsefir Haste tracking is accurate and has the settings of 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 already programmed in the internal memory.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard

Also new is the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 line of mechanical keyboards. One of the main differentials of the model is its reduced profile, even lighter and smaller than the already popular “tenkeyless” keyboards – without the numeric keypad, with 10 less keys – and removable USB Type-C cable for easy transport.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Low Profile Keyboard

HyperX

The Alloy Origins 65 has two HyperX self-made (non-replaceable) mechanical switch options. Both switches also have a theoretical resistance of 80 million clicks. The Aqua version has a more tactile click, useful in precision games, while the RED version is more linear, more recommended for typing.

HyperX Pulsefire Mat Mousepad

Finally, HyperX is also bringing the Pulsefire Mat series mousepads to the domestic market. The main differential of the line is its size, with options capable of covering the entire user’s work area.

Mousemat Pulsefire Mat 2XL with 1220 x 610 mm

HyperX

The Pulsefire Mat features a densely woven fabric surface, seamed edges and is available in L (400 x 450 mm), XL (900 x 420 mm) and (1220 x 610 mm) sizes.