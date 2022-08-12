iKEG delays customer orders for months, raises suspicion of fraud | TC detective

Detective TC got in touch with iKEG, through its official contact for service – we did not find any press office representing the company. As soon as the email was sent, we received an automatic reply – with a series of Portuguese errors.

In it, the company apologizes to customers for late orders and credits the case to a “huge failure” that would have affected shipments. She also mentions that the problem would have impacted more than 70% of orders between January and April of this year and had to contact customers who had their addresses saved in the wrong way to re-register them – something that the user who told us about the case denied.

The message says that the company will respond to customers through social networks, emails or on the URA (Audible Response Unit) telephone service. To top it off, he quotes a 15% off purchase coupon as a “compensation”. That is, a company that would have excess orders and would not be able to deal with them, to compensate for what happened, motivates a new acquisition.

First of all, we want to apologize to our customers who had their orders late, we know how painful this issue is when it comes to not receiving your product within the stipulated time.















We sincerely apologize but we actually had a huge failure, which drastically impacted the submission of all orders.















In order for you to understand our process, once the goods are ready, we contact customers who had their addresses saved incorrectly at the time of purchase, in order to re-register them in the correct way so that the carrier can collect and deliver to your proper location. Because the problem affected more than 70% of orders from January to April, this process is taking longer than expected to be resolved.















Sometimes our suitability has been questioned by people who do not know our history, but for everyone to know, iKEG is a company that has been on the market for exactly 4 years. We started in 2018 small, with few customers, bringing innovative products to the market, as was our chopeira and we were put to the test many times by adversities imposed by the market, covid, among others. But in such a short time we have already served more than 150 thousand customers and more than 2 million products have been sold in Brazil and several countries in the world such as Portugal, Mexico, Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia, among others. On June 28th we completed 4 years of existence. Obviously this is not how we would like to spend our anniversary, but unfortunately mistakes happen.















Due to the time we are taking to resolve case by case, we estimate that all late orders from the aforementioned period will be delivered within the next few weeks and as you can follow on our social networks, thousands of orders are sent daily by our logistics team and one of them may be yours, don’t worry, as soon as your order is collected you will receive updates by email registered at the time of purchase. We are doing everything we can to resolve these delays, but due to the large number of orders affected unfortunately this resolution time tends to be a little longer.















We are not looking to save time or harm any customer, on the contrary, iKEG seeks the best way to serve its customers, combining affordable price + quality products. Anyone who knows iKEG knows what we’re talking about.















Finally, we are attending and answering all customers on our social networks, emails in the time we can. We implemented our URA telephone service (3003-0890) to speed up the service and it is undergoing improvements.















Finally, customers who had their orders late will have access to an exclusive benefit that is a 15% discount for future purchases. The coupon to be used is 15%extracpt.















For any other requests, please reply to this email.















We thank you all for your immense understanding,















iKEG