iKEG delays customer orders for months, raises suspicion of fraud | TC detective

About five months ago, this column denounced the KNIT store for delaying mask deliveries and ignoring customer contact. A similar practice was reported to TudoCelular about the iKEG online store.
The company specializes in selling thermal products, such as cups, bottles, beer coolers, among other products. However, consumers are no longer being served. Detective TC details the following investigation:
TudoCelular received a contact from a consumer in Rio de Janeiro who said he saw an advertisement for iKEG on Instagram and decided to take advantage of the promotion to buy a portable beer cooler.
The official store offers two purchase options: “immediate delivery” and “factory direct”. The second usually charges a much lower amount than the first, but requires a wait between 30 and 60 business days to receive the product. Products that cost around R$120 to R$140 on the market can reach something in the range of R$70 to R$80 in this modality, as you can see in the screenshot below.
The report received by this column is from someone who made the purchase on June 4th of this year and expected to receive the order in July. However, so far without having the order delivered, he started researching the matter and found that he was not the only one having problems with the company.
It’s not a punctual
When consulting the iKEG page within Reclame Aqui, it is possible to check a series of complaints from people who did not have their order delivered, from purchases made in months such as January, February and March, for example – that is, a period longer than indicated at the time of acquisition.
In the last six months, 20,337 complaints were registered on the platform, of which only 3,627 were responded to – a rate of 17.8%. However, most of the replies are with an automatic and generic message, without presenting any solution, and the last reply was three months ago.
Affected consumers even created a Facebook group, called “Eganados por Ikeg”, where there are 3,300 members. There are people there who have gone through the problem and have not been able to find a solution so far. Some even filed lawsuits against the company’s owners.
This amount of complaints against the company shows that the case received by this column is not an isolated one. In other words, the violation framed in Art. 35 of the Consumer Protection Code – which talks about unfulfilled offers and misleading advertising – has been practiced en masse by iKEG.
iKEG is a company listed in March 2018, in the city of Cuiabá, capital of Mato Grosso. The company also has a branch, opened in November 2019, in the city of São Paulo. Its partners are Andre Salton and Idovan Jose Gianello Gnoato, who have closed profiles on social networks.
According to the registration with the Federal Revenue, iKEG has a share capital of R$ 100 thousand and its main activity is the “Retail trade of other products not previously specified”.
The brand has become popular for products similar to Stanley’s, but without charging the same amount. Her products also appear in national retail stores, where they are delivered without the same problems as the official website, according to reports seen in the same group of possible victims of the incident.
In social networks, the company has not stopped publishing periodicals. However, Instagram posts are comment box closed, meaning they don’t want repercussions from people affected by the non-deliveries.
Detective TC got in touch with iKEG, through its official contact for service – we did not find any press office representing the company. As soon as the email was sent, we received an automatic reply – with a series of Portuguese errors.
In it, the company apologizes to customers for late orders and credits the case to a “huge failure” that would have affected shipments. She also mentions that the problem would have impacted more than 70% of orders between January and April of this year and had to contact customers who had their addresses saved in the wrong way to re-register them – something that the user who told us about the case denied.
The message says that the company will respond to customers through social networks, emails or on the URA (Audible Response Unit) telephone service. To top it off, he quotes a 15% off purchase coupon as a “compensation”. That is, a company that would have excess orders and would not be able to deal with them, to compensate for what happened, motivates a new acquisition.
First of all, we want to apologize to our customers who had their orders late, we know how painful this issue is when it comes to not receiving your product within the stipulated time.
We sincerely apologize but we actually had a huge failure, which drastically impacted the submission of all orders.
In order for you to understand our process, once the goods are ready, we contact customers who had their addresses saved incorrectly at the time of purchase, in order to re-register them in the correct way so that the carrier can collect and deliver to your proper location. Because the problem affected more than 70% of orders from January to April, this process is taking longer than expected to be resolved.
Sometimes our suitability has been questioned by people who do not know our history, but for everyone to know, iKEG is a company that has been on the market for exactly 4 years. We started in 2018 small, with few customers, bringing innovative products to the market, as was our chopeira and we were put to the test many times by adversities imposed by the market, covid, among others. But in such a short time we have already served more than 150 thousand customers and more than 2 million products have been sold in Brazil and several countries in the world such as Portugal, Mexico, Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia, among others. On June 28th we completed 4 years of existence. Obviously this is not how we would like to spend our anniversary, but unfortunately mistakes happen.
Due to the time we are taking to resolve case by case, we estimate that all late orders from the aforementioned period will be delivered within the next few weeks and as you can follow on our social networks, thousands of orders are sent daily by our logistics team and one of them may be yours, don’t worry, as soon as your order is collected you will receive updates by email registered at the time of purchase. We are doing everything we can to resolve these delays, but due to the large number of orders affected unfortunately this resolution time tends to be a little longer.
We are not looking to save time or harm any customer, on the contrary, iKEG seeks the best way to serve its customers, combining affordable price + quality products. Anyone who knows iKEG knows what we’re talking about.
Finally, we are attending and answering all customers on our social networks, emails in the time we can. We implemented our URA telephone service (3003-0890) to speed up the service and it is undergoing improvements.
Finally, customers who had their orders late will have access to an exclusive benefit that is a 15% discount for future purchases. The coupon to be used is 15%extracpt.
For any other requests, please reply to this email.
We thank you all for your immense understanding,
iKEG
At the end, a note appears that highlights the message being automatic and says that “soon our attendants will serve you”. However, days passed, and we had no further response.
This space will remain open for any clarification from iKEG. If there is any new update, the text will be updated.
