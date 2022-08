A 17-year-old boy placed the athletic in the semifinals of Liberators after 17 years. the attacker Vitor Roquehired for R$ 24 million at the beginning of the season, guaranteed the victory over students in stoppage time in a tense and controversial game at the Estadio Uno in La Plata.

The only goal in 180 minutes of confrontation came after terans and Vitinhowhich ended in a kind of shoulder touch from the golden boy of Hurricane to beat the goalkeeper andújar. A throw from those who have a star and who, at the same time, rewarded a good second half of the coach’s team Luiz Felipe Scolariresponsible for changing the direction of the team in 2022.

In the first half, Athletico almost didn’t attack. The tension was visible from the start, from silly fouls at the entrance of the area to slips on the wet turf. The counterattack with Cuello and canobbio it did not work.

The rival also lacked creativity and only scared with dead balls. the defender rogelwith his 1.90 m, was synonymous with constant danger in aerial plays.

Vitor Roque shines in Athletico classification | CONMEBOL

In the final stage, there was no lack of controversy with the video referee – as well as in the trip to Curitiba. The Pinchas scored with lol, a goal that was disallowed for offside. The VAR recommended the review, but the referee upheld the field decision, signaling interference from morel in the bid, which generated a lot of complaints from the Argentines.

Even with the pressure from the hosts, Athletico kept their head in place and played more. He attacked more. And with the participation of three players who entered in the second half, it achieved a historic classification to face the palm treescurrent two-time Libertadores champion, in the semifinals.

Four-time champion Estudiantes had never lost a knockout duel at home. This season, they were undefeated in their domains and had only conceded one goal. Data that underscore the feat of Felipe and his team this Thursday (11), now three games away from the unprecedented title.

And they are still alive Brazil’s Cup and are among the top four in the Brazilian.

Datasheet

Libertadores 2022

Quarter finals – return game

Students 0x1 Athletico

students: Andújar; Godoy (Boselli), Rogel, Morel, Lollo and Más; Castro, Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez (Paz) and Manuel Castro; Piatti (Rollheiser) and Leandro Díaz (Mendez).

Coach: Ricardo Zielinski.

athletic: Benedict; Khellven, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho (Erick) and Alex Santana (Terans); Canobbio (Vitor Roque), Cuello (Vitinho) and Pablo (Romulo).

Technician: Felipe.

Place: Jorge Luis Hirsche Stadium (La Plata-ARG).

Date: 08/11/2022.

Goal: Vitor Roque, 51′ from 2nd.

yellow cards: Dias, Zuqui, Andujar, Godoy, Castro (E); Pedro Henrique, Pablo, Canobbio (A).

Referee: Andres Matonte (URU).

assistants: Nicolas Taran (URU) and Martin Soppi (ARG).

VAR: Andres Cunha (URU).