Internacional loses on penalties to Melgar and is eliminated from the Sudamericana

There was no lack of emotion on Thursday night, at the Beira-Rio stadium, for the return duel between International and Melgar, for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. Colorado lost many chances in the first half, had a player sent off in the second and ended up at 0-0 (same score as the first), which took the decision to penalties. Inter stopped in the goalkeeper Cáceda, who took three kicks, and was defeated by 3 to 1, losing the spot in the semifinal.

With the result, the Arequipa team will now face Independiente del Valle, who eliminated Deportivo Táchira, in the semi of the competition.

>LANCE results app! is available in iOS version

INTER TRYING TO PUT PRESSURE AT THE BEGINNING



Making the home factor count, the Internacional team didn’t want to be surprised by Melgar, and showed its strength right away. In his first attempt, Braian Romero, who was making his debut as a starter at Beira-Rio, almost cleared the score with 30 seconds on the clock, but ended up tangling with the ball when trying to get the goalkeeper out of the play.

In the sequence, until the middle of the 20 minutes, Colorado followed better. Despite suffering some attacks by the Peruvians, who gave trouble to goalkeeper Daniel, Wanderson, Vitão and again Romero demanded attention from Cáceda and rival defenders in three dangerous arrivals in the penalty area.

GAÚCHOS HAVE A GOAL CANCELLED



After much insistence, the Brazilian team finally managed to get zero off the scoreboard in the 25th minute. In a play started by Wanderson, Romero was triggered in front, and crossed in the measure for Edenílson to head, but the goal ended up being annulled since the shirt 8 was caught in an offside position.

In the final stretch of the stage, Mano Menezes’ men did not slow down. Until added time, Colorado tried with kicks from outside the area, or aerial plays, as the Peruvians closed in to reduce spaces, managing to take the partial goalless draw to the locker room.

MELGAR CHANGES, AND INTER STAYS IN NUMERICAL DISADVANTAGE



Willing to change his team’s stance for the second half, coach Pablo Lavallén opted for a change by removing Bordacahar and putting Iberico in his place. However, until the middle of the 10th minute, he saw little of his team producing, in addition to continuing to defend itself from attacks by Inter, as in the chances of Wanderson and Bustos.

With time passing, in addition to a new change on the part of the visitors, it was Mano Menezes’ turn to also retreat to his substitutes. Giving more speed to his offensive system, he put Taison in place of Alan Patrick. However, a few moments after the substitution, Gabriel ended up taking the red card in a bid with Arias, in midfield.

ALL OR NOTHING TEAMS AND PENALTIES

Even with his team having to run for one more on the field to reduce spaces in favor of the Peruvians, Mano preferred to bet his last chips putting Pedro Henrique and Mikael reinforcing his attack.

Watching the clock tick, both sides thought only of finding the goal until the end. Trying to take advantage of one more player, Melgar still pressed in the final minutes, almost managing to score with Iberico, at 47, but the ball ended up going out for very little, giving the referee the cue to end the duel to the frustration of the local fans in the Riverside.

In the collections, Edenílson, Taison and De Pena ended up stopping in defenses of Cáceda, with Paulo Henrique being the only one to convert. Thus, Inter saw the team from Arequipa make it 3 to 1, guaranteeing their spot in the semifinals.

DATASHEET

International 0 (1) x (3) 0 Melgar



Date and time: 08/11/2022 – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Place: Beira-Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

Assistants: Christian Schiemann (CHI) and Claudio Rios (CHI)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)

Yellow cards: Reyna, 9’/2ºT; Carlos de Pena, 47’/2nd

Red card: Gabriel, 28’/2nd

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Gabriel Mercado, Vitão and Renê; Gabriel, Edenílson, Carlos de Pena, Alan Patrick (Taison, at 19’/2ºT) and Wanderson (Pedro Henrique, at 33’/2ºT); Braian Romero (Mikael, at 33’/2nd). (Coach: Mano Menezes)

MELGAR: Cáceda; Alejandro Ramos, Deneumostier, Galeano and Reina; Orzán, Tandazo (Cabrera, at 12’/2ºT), Arias (Archimbaud, at 36’/2ºT) and Pérez Guedes; Bordacahar (Iberico, at half-time) and Cuesta. (Coach: Pablo Lavallen)