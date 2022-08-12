iPad Air 5th generation over 25% off on Amazon

The iPad Air 5th generation, from the year 2022, 64GB, in blue color is 26% off on Amazon.

iPad Air 5th generation iPad Air 5th Generation Year 2022 64GB Blue Color

BRL 6,199

The gadget comes with Apple’s M1 chip, which guarantees even more performance, 12 MP ultra-wide front camera and 5G. In addition, its screen is 10.9 inches. Another novelty, according to the brand, is the Touch ID integrated into the top button, This makes authentication very fast, easy and secure

And for you who still have doubts about the need for an iPad, Apple has separated some considerations. iPad Air 5th generation is easy to use and completely portable, but without losing power. The device is ready to run several programs: Office package, Photoshop, graphics-heavy games and much more. In addition, it can be used as a notepad, scanner, a mini office in the palm of your hand or even a canvas.

Check out other Amazon deals below:

Please note that the offer is valid indefinitely. And, at the time of publishing this article, the iPad Air 5th generation dropped from R$8,399.00 to R$6,199.00. It’s R$ 2,200.00 off.

To purchase the product or find out about all its specifications, just click here.