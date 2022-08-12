iPhone 14: Apple may raise the price of its phones

the fans of apple should hold on to their chairs, as there is great expectation that the as yet unannounced iPhone 14 lineup will have considerable price increase compared to last year’s devices. The information comes from the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The expert believes that the ASP (Average Selling Price), that is, the average retail price of goods, should go up about 15% with the arrival of the iPhone 14. Kuo does not cite values ​​directly, but the iPhone 13 cost, at launch, US$ 799, while the Pro and Pro Max versions went up to US$ 999 and US$ 1,099, respectively.

Therefore, the analyst’s opinion is that the values ​​could rise by the $100 when the devices hit the market.

Why can the iPhone 14 be more expensive?

The main motivations for the changes would be, according to Kuo, the high load of new technologies that Apple inserted in the high-end models, obviously making the final price of the product more expensive, but also the excessive transportation expenses mass of models.

Other experts believe that the base version of the iPhone 14 should not be so affected, since it should keep the same design and processor. Other reasons for the increase in prices would be linked to the increasing recent geopolitical tensionswhich can directly affect chip manufacturing in a global chain.

The most powerful models of the generation are expected to arrive with some imposing changes, such as the “i” notch for the front camera; and the new A16 processor, 6 GB of PDRR5 RAM, and the long-awaited 48 MP camera. Apple’s new cell phones should be announced in September.

