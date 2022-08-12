Is Cuca at Atlético-MG? Director defines year of failures and analyzes impact after eliminations | athletic-mg

Rodrigo Caetano treats Atlético-MG’s 2022 as a season of failures. He prefers to avoid the word failure. In a press conference in Cidade do Galo, the football director analyzed the club’s year to date. He spoke of Cuca’s future in charge of the team and the impacts of eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores on Atlético’s planning.

Atlético’s objective is to settle Cuca’s permanence for 2023. The matter will be dealt with in due course. However, if the coach signals that he does not wish to continue at the club, the plans will be advanced.

“The idea is for him to stay. But we still have that moment for conversation and planning.”

Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Atlético-MG, gives a press conference

Triplete Alvinegro champion in 2021 (Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro), Cuca chose to terminate with Atlético at the end of the year. The Rooster then went in search of a new coach. Rodrigo Caetano explained how the search for Antonio Mohamed went, who took over the team, was champion of the Brazilian and state Supercup, but ended up being fired after a series of results and bad performances in the sequence.

– Last year, there was no time to expand the number of options. We are looking for seven names. Some of them did not accept, others made impositions that we could not cover. In the first months with Turco, we had successes, we had two conquests, good performance in the Brazilian. Good numbers. But we identified the moment, the need for change, through performance. And then we invited Cuca to return. It comes to the deadline, unlike last year. What is agreed is this, but I think that this does not invalidate it, if it is everyone’s wish. But there will still be an opportune moment.

In this period between Turco’s departure and Cuca’s return, Atlético was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, in addition to having an irregular campaign in the Brazilian. The exit of the cups will have a direct impact on the club’s accounts. Despite this, the manager does not plan to sell athletes until the end of the year.

– Of course it impacts planning. We have sporting objectives there, which are directly linked to financial ones. The Copa do Brasil, which is the important remuneration, we came out in the round of 16. And Libertadores, in the quarterfinals. On the economic side, it has a negative impact, but we will find solutions. But we shouldn’t have sales of athletes until the end of the year.

Rodrigo Caetano treats the season as a failure:

– I wouldn’t use that word failure. It’s not total failure. I don’t see the way. Unfortunately, we were out of the two Cups, we are not well placed in the Brazilian, we need to look for the best. We have these two titles won, we will not spend the year blank. It has to be clear our sadness, indignation.

“I think it’s a dud. I prefer that word.”

Atlético now seeks a spot in the 2023 Libertadores via Campeonato Brasileiro. Today, the team occupies the seventh place in the competition.

– The sporting impact was not what we planned, within what we projected for 2022. It was to reach the Libertadores final and as far as possible from the Copa do Brasil. Unfortunately, we were not competent. It is up to us to join forces to, through the Brazilian, open a season for 2023, to open hope for titles next year.

