Jason Momoa Reveals Aquaman 2 Will Be ‘Funnier’ Than the Original Rolling Stone

With Ben Affleck, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman in the cast, the film may have a much lighter tone, as suggested by Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa will return to the big screen in 2023 as the protagonist of Aquaman 2, the sequel to the aquatic superhero from DC Comics. In a recent interview with QAso the actor revealed that this time around, fans can look forward to a movie much funnier than the original.

After debuting in 2018, the first feature of the Aquaman received several praises for having a much lighter tone than other narratives of the A.D. For this reason, it is even believed that its sequel will follow a similar formula and, perhaps, much more comic. With that in mind, and being careful not to give spoilers, Jason Momoa talked about the sequel:

It’s a lot funnier than the first one.” “I had a lot of fun with… And we have a lot of… It’s a return to… I don’t want to give too much away. But we once again address what’s happening on this Earth, and it’s not because of aliens.”

More details on the continuation of Aquamanhave not yet been revealed by the production, but it is known that the actors Ben Affleck and Amber Heard should return to the roster, along with Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Randall Park.

with direction of James Wan and script of David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickthe feature still represents the debut of the actors Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Pilou Asbæk in the DC Extended Universe. Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom should hit theaters in March 2023, after its release was delayed due to the pandemic. Remember the plot of the first feature:

Image in the cinema

Still in an interview with QA (via Variety), the actor commented that he did not like how his image was changed in international cinema after he made films like Conan the Barbarian (2011). “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really suck, and movies where that’s out of your hands,” he said. “’conan‘ was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had and it was taken from me and turned into a big pile of shit.”

The release of the feature came shortly after the first season of Game of Thrones (2011) where the actor plays Khal Drogo, leader of the people Dothraki, a tribal nation of knights. Together, the roles helped cement a macho image for the actor.