Jason Momoa reveals news about DC sequel

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to hit theaters nationwide on March 17, 2023

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 8/12/2022 at 11:00 am – Updated at 11:12 am

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” arrives in theaters only next year, but the protagonist Jason Momoa granted some revelations about the DC sequel. THE QAthe star tried to escape the spoilersbut added that the feature will be even funnier than its predecessor.

“It’s a lot funnier than the first one. I had a lot of fun with… And we have a lot of… It’s a reference to…”joked Momoa. “I don’t want to reveal too much. But we once again address what’s happening on this Earth, and it’s not because of aliens.”he added.

The part interrupted by Momoa references the ecological/environmental message of the first “Aquaman”, in which the villain Orm (Patrick Wilson) thought of destroying the surface world because of the pollution of the seas and the violation of the environment. Will something like that happen in “Aquaman 2” and he just wants to keep the suspense? Well, we’ll have to wait for the movie to hit the big screen.

Warner Bros. executive, Walter Hamadahad also already revealed that the sequel would stick to an action-comedy between Arthur Curry (Momoa) and his half-brother Orm (Wilson).

ABOUT “AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM”

In “Aquaman 2”, “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge a dangerous alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis – and the entire world – from irreversible devastation.”describes the official synopsis.

Aside from what the new text says about Part 2, more details are being kept under wraps, but it is expected to be mythologically related to Arthur Curry and the sunken kingdom, Atlantis. The suspicion is that it has a connection with the missing seventh kingdom of Atlantis, mentioned by the King Orm in the first film, from 2018.

Jason Momoa returns in the lead role. In addition to Wilsonjoin him Yahya Abdul-Matteen II (“Matrix Resurrections”) as the vengeful villainblack manta rayand Amber Heard reprising mere. Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Indya Moore (“Pose”) and Pilou Asbaek (“Game of Thrones”) round out the cast.

the filmmaker James Wanresumes directing the DC project and produces the feature alongside Peter SafranWhile David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickwho co-wrote the original film, was tasked with signing the sequel’s script.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

Which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “I Am Groot”: August 10, 2022 on Disney+

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”: August 17, 2022 on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: November 10, 2022 in theaters

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2: Early 2023 on Disney+

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”: February 16, 2023 in theaters

“Secret Invasion”: Between March and June 2023 on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3″: May 4, 2023 in theaters

“Echo”: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Loki” – Season 2: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“Blade”: November 2, 2023 in theaters

“Ironheart”: Between September and November 2023 on Disney+

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos”: Late 2023/Early 2024 on Disney+

“Daredevil: Born Again”: Between March and June 2024 on Disney+

“Captain America: New World Order”: May 2, 2024 in theaters

“Thunderbolts”: July 25, 2024 in theaters

“Fantastic Four”: November 7, 2024 in theaters

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”: May 1, 2025 in theaters

“Avengers: Secret Wars”: November 6, 2025 in theaters

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!