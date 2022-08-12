Johnny Depp will play Louis XV in his first film after the lawsuit against Amber Heard

posted on 08/11/2022 21:33



(credit: Jim Watson/AFP)

Actor Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV in the film Jeanne du Barry, the first in which he will work since the lawsuit he won against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to the specialized website deadlinethe historic love story will be directed by Frenchwoman Maïwenn, who also co-stars as the titular courtesan.

According to the website, the producer Why Not confirmed that filming began on July 26 and will last for 11 weeks, in locations such as Versailles and other castles in the Paris region, as well as in the studio.

The production marks Depp’s first film role in three years and comes on the heels of his victory in a turbulent libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The ambitious drama is loosely inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

Born into poverty, she is a working-class young woman who uses her wits to climb the rungs of the social ladder to become Louis XV’s favorite companion.