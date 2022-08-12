Johnny Depp X Amber Heard case will inspire episode of one of the most popular series on TV

Law & Order: SVU may have a season 24 episode inspired by Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard.

Undoubtedly, the case of Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard is currently one of the most controversial stories in the world of celebrity courtrooms and has now helped inspire one of TV’s most popular series. The Law & Order franchise is known for creating crime plots “snatched from the headlines,” and its spin-off Law & Order: SVU, starring actress Mariska Hargitay, will feature a plot inspired by the drama by Depp and Heard.

Both SVU and Organized Crime are returning with productions. A published image shows Hargitay’s character escorting a young woman up the stairs as fans hold up signs reading “Team Austin”, “Team Kelsey” and “I’m with”, just like the actual trial with the hashtags #IStandWithJohnnyDepp and # IStandWithAmberHeard. The production of Dick Wolf has not yet confirmed whether this episode will be similar to the defamation case of the former couple of actors that we accompanied in court, during the live broadcast that took place.



Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Actress Mariska Hargitay on the set of the 24th season of Law & Order: SVU.



When Depp and Heard’s defamation trial was still ongoing, it was a zoo out there in the literal sense, as one woman even brought alpacas named Dolce and Inti out of court in Virginia following a comment the actor made in the dock. Depp had previously stated that he would not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean films, even if he was offered $300 million and “a million alpacas”. The comment went viral and the alpacas surfaced repeatedly during the trial.

In the filming of Law & Order: SVU there were no alpacas in the scene – at least, no photographer recorded this moment – but the protagonist of the series appears escorting a young woman and, soon after, goes towards her car. Now it’s time to wait and see what the similarities between the season 24 episode and the Depp v Heard case will be. The series returns in the second half of this year on NBC.